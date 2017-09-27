Back to Main page
Scientists collect soil in Yamal to see what climate was like 50,000 years ago

Society & Culture
September 27, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The collected samples will be distributed among universities in Mexico, Poland and Russia

© Tyumen Industrial University

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Scientists of the Tyumen Industrial University jointly with researchers from Mexico, Poland and Israel collected soil samples during an expedition to the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. The research will give an answer to the question what was the climate like 40-50 thousand years ago, the University's press service said.

"First results of the international paleo-ecology expedition will meet the scientists' expectations," the University said. "The expedition found ancient soils, which give information about the climate, the eco systems, the plants 40-50 thousand years ago. The scientists also settled the issue of the global warming. The warm climate like now, used to be 120 thousand years ago, and 20 thousand years ago a severe frost was in the area of the Taz River."

Global research team uses Tibetan tree ring records to track climate change

The press service explained, the expedition was a part of the strategic project, dubbed Raising Effectiveness of the Arctic's Development, which the University implements as a core educational institution. "The expedition was in the Nadym and Taz districts, and the objective was to study the environment, its paleo-ecology development and to find trends of forecasted phenomena," the press service said. "The scientists went towards Yamal in search for the proofs, confirming the supposition that West Siberia had developed ice-free."

The collected samples will be distributed among universities in Mexico, Poland and Russia. "This is an absolutely necessary base to develop forecasts in future," the press service quoted Sergei Sedov of Mexico's National Autonomous University. "For example, we may forecast ecology consequences of the global warming, we are looking for some signs in the ancient soils. Data of the kind are received already in most different places, but north of Western Siberia in this respect is still under-explored."

The press service continued, saying the scientists had revealed another interesting phenomenon, related to seismic activity. "The Arctic Ocean is young, developing; there is the famous Gakkel Ridge, from which goes the area of expanding, and the pressure directs this area to West Siberia. Block shifts of the terrestrial crust continue, and the speed is quite essential - 3-4mm a year, I guarantee to you here 4-5 magnitude seismic activity. This is something to be considered during construction works," Vladimir Shainkman of the University's strategic project said.

The Tyumen Industrial University was organized in 2015 as a merger of two major technical universities in the region. The core university's program is focused on new industrialization.

