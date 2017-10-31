Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media

Business & Economy
October 31, 16:09 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

Russia is threatening to close its airspace for Dutch aircraft after the Schiphol Airport canceled the landing permits for the Russian cargo company Air Bridge Cargo

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

THE HAGUE, October 31. /TASS/. Russia is threatening to close its airspace for Dutch aircraft after the Schiphol Airport (Amsterdam) canceled the landing permits for the Russian cargo company Air Bridge Cargo (ABC), which seeks to expand its operations at the Dutch airport, the Telegraaf newspaper reported.

According to the publication, "the Russian party gave the Netherlands time until next Saturday to settle the issue with landing permits."

Russia’s main requirement is to let ABC continue its operations at the Dutch airport and do not use the Liege airport in Belgium for these purposes.

Read also

Air operator certificate of Russia’s VIM Airlines suspended

No specific timeline for resumption of air traffic with Egypt — Russian diplomat

"I know that the negotiations between Moscow and the Hague are going on at a high level, but I do not know the details. I hope that the issue will be resolved, it will be better for everyone," Henk-Jan van der Kader, manager of the Dutch branch of ABC said in an interview with the newspaper.

Otherwise, the Dutch passenger airline KLM will be the main victim, Telegraaf stressed.

"If the Russian airspace is closed, flights to Japan, China and South Korea will become 3-5 hours longer. This will lead to an increase in costs of the air carrier by 300-500 euros per passenger. In addition, the company will not be able to make flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg," the newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, the problem is that Schiphol has reached the maximum number of authorized flights this year, three years earlier than expected. This forces the air harbor to take unpopular measures as reducing the number of permitted takeoffs and landings. Although the negotiations on what to do next have been on for a time, no solutions have been found yet, since any cuts lead to aggravation of relations with other countries and job cuts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria
2
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — Lavrov
3
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
4
Russian PM wishes Beijing success in building socialism based on China’s uniqueness
5
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
6
Russia’s Pacific Fleet frogmen brace for new record dives
7
Russian tennis chief says Maria Sharapova fit to enter WTA Top-10 next season
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама