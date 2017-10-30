Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Air operator certificate of Russia’s VIM Airlines suspended

Business & Economy
October 30, 13:40 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, halted charter flights due to financial problems and the lack of working capital on September 25

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, October 30. /TASS/. The air operator certificate of Russia’s VIM Airlines authorizing it to perform flights, has been suspended and may be revoked, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov said Monday.

Read also

VIM Airlines’ planes arrested in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia

Aeroflot resumes financing of VIM-Airlines

Just under 1,000 VIM Avia passengers still stuck in Turkey

Investigators charge VIM Airlines CEO with fraud

"As far as I know it (operator certificate - TASS) has indeed been suspended," he said.

When asked whether the certificate may be revoked, Sokolov said: "It may. But it may also be restored."

Earlier a source close to the distressed air carrier told TASS that the certificate of VIM Airlines will be invalid starting October 27.

Aurora Investments owned by the Russian businessman Boris Karlov in cooperation with Renaissance Capital and lending banks, has proposed a crisis management for VIM Airlines to the Ministry of Transport. The plan has been submitted to the ministry and is being considered, the source told TASS.

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, halted charter flights due to financial problems and the lack of working capital on September 25. This was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and overseas airports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
2
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
3
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
4
Powerful wind gusts blow Russian jet off runway in German airport
5
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
6
Press review: Russia eyes partial Syria pullout and Rosneft freezes Black Sea oil project
7
Poll shows handful of Russians intend to celebrate Halloween
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама