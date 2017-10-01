Back to Main page
Less than 1,000 VIM Avia passengers to remain in Turkey by Monday morning

October 01, 23:38 UTC+3

VIM Airlines announced on September 25 that it was stopping all charter flight operations due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Less than 1,000 passengers of VIM Airlines’ delayed flights will be still staying in Turkey by Monday morning, Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov said on Sunday.

"The procedure for transportation of all tourists and passengers has been agreed. So, by tomorrow’s morning, Monday, October 2, the number of tourists whose flights have been delayed will be less than 1,000," he said at a meeting of an ad hoc commission tasked to address the situation with VIM Airlines’ passengers.

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth largest carrier also known as VIM-Avia, announced on September 25 that it was stopping all charter flight operations due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. The announcement was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and foreign airports. According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), VIMA-Avia’s total debt stands at seven billion rubles (121.63 million U.S. dollars). A criminal case has been opened on fraud charges. VIM Avia’s director general and chief accountant were placed under home arrest.

