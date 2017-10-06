Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

VIM Airlines’ planes arrested in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia

Business & Economy
October 06, 17:40 UTC+3

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, said on September 25 that it halts charter flights due to financial problems

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Airplanes of VIM Airlines in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia were arrested at the request of leasing companies, representative of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya Sergey Izvolsky told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Aeroflot resumes financing of VIM-Airlines

"VIM Airlines has no funds to pay for hotel accommodation of its pilots and flight attendants. Airplanes of the air carrier in these countries were arrested on the demand of leasing companies," he said.

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, said on September 25 that it halts charter flights due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. This was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and overseas airports. According to information of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya, company’s debts amount to about 7 bln rubles ($120.4 mln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
2
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
3
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
4
VIM Airlines’ planes arrested in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia
5
Nord Stream 2 financing will not face difficulties — Gazprom
6
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
7
State defense order in Russia to be fulfilled by 98% in 2016
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама