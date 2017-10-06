VIM Airlines’ planes arrested in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Airplanes of VIM Airlines in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia were arrested at the request of leasing companies, representative of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya Sergey Izvolsky told TASS on Friday.

"VIM Airlines has no funds to pay for hotel accommodation of its pilots and flight attendants. Airplanes of the air carrier in these countries were arrested on the demand of leasing companies," he said.

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, said on September 25 that it halts charter flights due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. This was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and overseas airports. According to information of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya, company’s debts amount to about 7 bln rubles ($120.4 mln).