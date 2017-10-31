Russia expects Latin American countries to support its Expo 2025 bid

HAVANA, October 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the support of Latin American countries for Ekaterinburg's bid for the World Expo 2025 (Expo-2025), Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Georgy Kalamanov told TASS.

"We discussed with the colleagues from a number of Latin American countries a Russian application for the World Expo 2025 in Ekaterinburg. We hope to see the support of these countries," according to Kalamanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the 35th Havana International Fair FIHAV-2017, which opened in Havana. On the margins of the forum, he met with the leaders of the delegations of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

Kalamanov noted that Russia has extensive experience in holding major international events. "This would allow us to adequately hold Expo 2025 in Ekaterinburg," he said.

The World Expo fairs are held every five years, the previous one was held in 2015 in Milan. Ekaterinburg fought for the right to organize Expo 2020, but Dubai won.

In addition to Ekaterinburg, Paris, Osaka and Baku want to organize Expo 2025. The venue for the exhibition will be determined in November 2018 in the French capital.