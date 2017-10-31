Russia expects Latin American countries to support its Expo 2025 bid

Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to ChinaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 8:21
Russian-Japanese Kuril Islands projects to be implemented in 2019Business & Economy October 31, 6:09
Parties to Syria talks in Astana to discuss humanitarian issues, situation in IdlibWorld October 31, 6:04
Sergey Lavrov plans to discuss Russian-EU relations with representatives of AEBBusiness & Economy October 31, 6:01
The Fundamentals of Russia-US understanding on Afghanistan — EastWest Institute PresidentWorld October 30, 22:00
Norwegian rescuers find one body from Russian helicopter crashing off SpitsbergenWorld October 30, 21:48
Some 4,000 volunteers pass Russian language training to work at 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 30, 20:09
Russian president lays flowers to Wall of Sorrow in MoscowSociety & Culture October 30, 18:48
Putin calls for clear and definite assessment of repressions to avoid them in futureRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 30, 18:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HAVANA, October 13. /TASS/. Russia hopes for the support of Latin American countries for Ekaterinburg's bid for the World Expo 2025 (Expo-2025), Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Georgy Kalamanov told TASS.
"We discussed with the colleagues from a number of Latin American countries a Russian application for the World Expo 2025 in Ekaterinburg. We hope to see the support of these countries," according to Kalamanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the 35th Havana International Fair FIHAV-2017, which opened in Havana. On the margins of the forum, he met with the leaders of the delegations of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.
Kalamanov noted that Russia has extensive experience in holding major international events. "This would allow us to adequately hold Expo 2025 in Ekaterinburg," he said.
The World Expo fairs are held every five years, the previous one was held in 2015 in Milan. Ekaterinburg fought for the right to organize Expo 2020, but Dubai won.
In addition to Ekaterinburg, Paris, Osaka and Baku want to organize Expo 2025. The venue for the exhibition will be determined in November 2018 in the French capital.