Russia does not intend to negotiate with EU on Nord Stream 2 — envoy to EU

BRUSSELS, October 27. /TASS/. Russia will not negotiate with the EU on the Nord Stream 2, this issue is beyond the competence of the European Commission, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told TASS.

"We do not need such negotiations, and they know about it. Nord Stream 2 is an underwater gas pipeline running through neutral waters. The European Commission is a regulator only on the territory of the EU and does not have any extraterritorial rights. The gas pipeline is beyond its competence," the Russian diplomat said.