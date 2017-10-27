No reason to put brake on EDC-Schlumberger deal — antimonopoly service deputy head

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) sees no reasons for braking the transaction on acquisition of a 51% stake in Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC) by Schlumberger, the regulator’s deputy head Andrei Tsyganov told TASS on Friday.

"There is no view that it is necessary to put brake on the deal, personally I don’t have such a position," he said, adding that FAS is discussing the issue with the company.