No reason to put brake on EDC-Schlumberger deal — antimonopoly service deputy head

Russian planes destroy over 650 terrorist facilities in Syria in past weekMilitary & Defense October 27, 8:16
Russian senator deletes Twitter account in solidarity with RT, SputnikSociety & Culture October 27, 6:32
Russia starts studying report on chemical incidents in Syria — UN missionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 4:22
US Senate confirms it received notice on anti-Russian sanctionsWorld October 27, 3:07
Russian journalists’ union blasts Twitter move on RT, Sputnik as crackdown on free speechSociety & Culture October 27, 1:00
Ukraine’s president beefs up wealth, gets back status of billionaireWorld October 27, 0:58
Large object that could be missing Mi-8 helicopter located on Arctic seabedMilitary & Defense October 27, 0:32
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drillsMilitary & Defense October 26, 21:08
Moscow vows retaliation over new US moves against RT and SputnikRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 19:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) sees no reasons for braking the transaction on acquisition of a 51% stake in Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC) by Schlumberger, the regulator’s deputy head Andrei Tsyganov told TASS on Friday.
"There is no view that it is necessary to put brake on the deal, personally I don’t have such a position," he said, adding that FAS is discussing the issue with the company.