No reason to put brake on EDC-Schlumberger deal — antimonopoly service deputy head

Business & Economy
October 27, 9:58 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) sees no reasons for braking the transaction on acquisition of a 51% stake in Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC) by Schlumberger, the regulator’s deputy head Andrei Tsyganov told TASS on Friday.

"There is no view that it is necessary to put brake on the deal, personally I don’t have such a position," he said, adding that FAS is discussing the issue with the company.

Read also

S&P places EDC 'BB' rating on CreditWatch positive on potential Schlumberger takeover

