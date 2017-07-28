Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

S&P places EDC 'BB' rating on CreditWatch positive on potential Schlumberger takeover

Business & Economy
July 28, 1:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Previously, S&P had a stable outlook for the company's rating

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. S&P Global Ratings placed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Russia-based oilfield services (drilling) company Eurasia Drilling Co. (EDC) on CreditWatch with positive implications on Thursday. The move follows Schlumberger's announcement that it has agreed to acquire 51% of EDC, subject to various regulatory approvals. "If the transaction proceeds, we would likely upgrade EDC, based on our view that its credit profile would be strengthened by ownership by the world's largest oilfield services company," the rating agency said.

Previously, S&P had a stable outlook for the company's rating.

As reported earlier Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) received a petition from Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and Middle Eastern investors to purchase a stake in Eurasia Drilling.

In July, 2017 Schlumberger and the management of Eurasia Drilling signed a preliminary agreement on sale of a 51% stake in EDC to Schlumberger. The sides said then that they are expecting a final decision from Russia’s monopoly regulator.

Eurasia Drilling Company was established on the basis of oilfield services assets of Russia’s largest independent crude producer Lukoil. These assets were purchased in 2004 by companies of Russian businessman Alexander Dzhaparidze. Currently, the largest co-owners of Eurasia Drilling are Alexander Dzhaparidze with a 30.63% stake (he is also the general director) and Alexander Putilov with 22.4%. Other shareholders include various international and domestic funds.

This is the second attempt of Schlumberger to acquire a stake in the Russian company’s capital as in early 2015 it announced an intention to purchase a 45.65% stake in EDC for $1.7 bln. The agreement the companies entered also stipulated an option to acquire the remaining shares in EDC within a five-year period after the completion of the potential transaction. However, the deal fell through, as Russian officials were opposed to foreign investors entering the capital of a Russian service company amid western sanctions. In September 2015, it was announced that the transaction would not take place.

"Although we do not have any information regarding the receipt of any preliminary approvals, we think there is a higher likelihood of the transaction closing this time. At the same time, we note that a consortium led by the Russian Fund of Direct Investments and the Russia-China Investment Fund has reportedly also filed a similar acquisition request with the Federal Antimonopoly Service, which creates uncertainty about EDC's future shareholding structure," S&P said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Finnish president comments on new US sanctions against Russia
2
First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028
3
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
4
Washington to use new sanctions to curb Russian energy projects, experts say
5
Putin believes ending bloodshed in Syria crucial
6
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
7
Russian airborne divisions get advanced portable air defense systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама