Russia eyes exports of energy, gas compression equipment to Paraguay

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia is interested in exports of energy and gas compressor equipment to Paraguay, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday at a plenary session of the forum ‘Commercial and Industrial Dialogue: Russia-Paraguay. Promotion to MERCOSUR growing markets.’

"Russian companies are ready to work out in detail their participation in some projects in Paraguay. First of all, this regards modernization of hydropower plants, deliveries of energy and gas compressor equipment as well as construction of thermal, geothermal and solar power plants," Manturov was quoted by the ministerial press service.

Russia hopes to be engaged in Paraguayan projects on water supply and disposal systems and besides, is ready to provide technology for water filtration and purification.

In the shipbuilding sector, Paraguay shows interest in purchasing towing trains and river passenger ships from Russian manufacturers, in particular the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Both countries are considering collaboration in building high-speed ships.

In the air transport sector, Russia is ready to assist in renovating Paraguay’s aircraft fleet and in reconstructing Silvio Pettitossi international airport in the capital city of Asuncion.