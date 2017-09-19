Back to Main page
Russia and Paraguay ink cooperation deal on peaceful uses of atomic energy

Business & Economy
September 19, 13:27 UTC+3 VIENNA

The agreement will serve as a starting point for an active dialogue between the two countries, says the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Russia and Paraguay signed an intergovernmental cooperation accord on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy at the 61st session of the IAEA General Conference, the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom reported. The document was signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Paraguay’s Executive Secretary Minister of Radiological and Nuclear Regulatory Agency Cesar Cardozo Roman.

"The agreement will serve as a starting point for an active dialogue between the two countries in the field of atomic energy and will make it possible to put into motion specific cooperation projects," Rosatom noted. In particular, the document creates a legal foundation for Russian-Paraguayan cooperation in peacefully utilizing atomic energy in various ways.

The pact provides for the formation of working groups to implement concrete projects and scientific research, as well as for experts’ exchange, organizing seminars and conferences, cooperation in educating and training scientific and technical personnel, sharing scientific and technical information, and supplying equipment, materials and components.

