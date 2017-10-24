Back to Main page
Russia expected to jump above 40th spot in Doing Business ranking in 2017

Business & Economy
October 24, 11:50 UTC+3
© AP Photo/Richard Drew

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin expects the country to rise above the 40th spot in the Doing Business ranking this year.

"Regarding Doing Business rating - last year (Russia) was 40th, while this year I hope and there are reasons to believe that it will jump higher," he said.

