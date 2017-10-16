Young foreign businessmen explore opportunities for doing business in Russia — expert

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Young entrepreneurs from foreign countries are showing interest in restaurant and hotel business in Russia, including border territories, head of Russian business association Opora Rossii Alexander Kalinin told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"Big markets are interesting and foreigners started approaching us. We note that young businessmen from other countries started showing greater interest in the Russian market," Kalinin said.

Young entrepreneurs make their first international contacts on the Internet, the expert said. "They make such contacts there that cannot be found during the office routine," he said.

Young businessmen are interested in the restaurant and hotel business in the first instance and in purchase of raw materials, Kalinin added.