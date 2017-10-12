Back to Main page
Putin pledges comfortable environment for foreign businessmen operating in Russia

Business & Economy
October 12, 15:09 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian leader said that at a meeting with representatives of German firms

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to provide comfortable conditions for foreign businessmen operating in Russia, adding that he expects German companies to continue operations in the country.

"We expect German companies to continue operations in Russia as new opportunities are opening up for businessmen in general and foreign businessmen, including those from Germany amid economic recovery in Russia," he said at a meeting with representatives of German firms on Thursday.

"We are ready to create comfortable conditions for foreign entrepreneurs on the Russian market," he added.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
