Putin pledges comfortable environment for foreign businessmen operating in Russia

Trade between Russia and Germany up 25% in 2017Business & Economy October 12, 14:41
Sharapova cruises into 2017 Tianjin Open quarterfinals with another straight sets winSport October 12, 14:24
Russian ex-economy minister assumed he was getting ‘wine’ gift, lawyer saysBusiness & Economy October 12, 14:06
Russian diplomat comments on Catalonia eventsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 14:00
Kremlin dismisses reports Kaspersky Lab allegedly stole NASA dataRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:45
Kremlin: US steps against Russian diplomatic property aimed at disrupting tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:44
Putin ready to give explanations on situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:37
Launch of Russia’s Progress resupply ship rescheduled for Oct. 14Science & Space October 12, 13:27
Putin to visit Iran before year-endRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to provide comfortable conditions for foreign businessmen operating in Russia, adding that he expects German companies to continue operations in the country.
"We expect German companies to continue operations in Russia as new opportunities are opening up for businessmen in general and foreign businessmen, including those from Germany amid economic recovery in Russia," he said at a meeting with representatives of German firms on Thursday.
"We are ready to create comfortable conditions for foreign entrepreneurs on the Russian market," he added.