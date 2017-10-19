Putin says Russia satisfied with $50 per barrel oil price

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with the oil price of over $50 per barrel as a result of the OPEC+ deal, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"We have agreed our position with OPEC nations and particularly with Saudi Arabia on the energy market, after which the price has been stable at over $50. We consider it a fair price. We are satisfied with it. This is a result of our joint efforts," he said.