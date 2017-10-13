Back to Main page
US companies positive on developing business in Russia — economy minister

Business & Economy
October 13, 20:53 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russia will continue supporting foreign companies doing their business in the country, the Russian minister said

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. The US companies are positive regarding development of their business in Russia, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters of Friday after the meeting with the US business community.

"The US business is optimistic and looks for new opportunities of business development. Certainly, they are pleased to have open contacts with the government," Oreshkin said.

Read also

Putin pledges comfortable environment for foreign businessmen operating in Russia

Such US companies as Cargill, Dow Chemical, Mars, and Caterpillar participated in the meeting with the Russian minister. Digitalization of the Russian economy was among important topics for discussion, Oreshkin said.

The US business took interest in the government share in the Russian economy. It is not interested in sectors where the government role is high, the minister said.

Russia will continue supporting foreign companies doing their business in the country, Oreshkin said. Confidence of the foreign business in Russia is growing owing to stabilization of the domestic macroeconomic situation, he added.

