Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prime minister says Russia expects further cooperation with OPEC

Business & Economy
October 10, 17:57 UTC+3 ALGIERS

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production

Share
1 pages in this article

ALGIERS, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC nations on oil production cap is working, and he expects further cooperation between the partners, particularly on compliance monitoring.

Read also

Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ work

"We assume that the agreements that have been reached are working, helping hold crude prices within reasonable limits. Due to this, the economies obtain additional growth opportunities, while we continue discussing those issues with other countries. The monitoring issue is as important, and we address it together with our partners as well. We expect further cooperation with our Algerian friends," he said Tuesday, adding that he hopes that the agreement will help stabilize hydrocarbons prices.

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016.

In May 2017, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
2
Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies
3
Russian expert suggests signing Iran-style nuke deal with North Korea
4
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
5
Press review: Turkey mulls reneging on S-400s and Spain vows binding ties to Catalonia
6
Verdict on Nemtsov’s murder takes effect
7
Russia’s Hermitage Museum, UNESCO agree to safeguard cultural valuables in war zones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама