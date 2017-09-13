Back to Main page
Brent crude price exceeds $55, first time since April 19

Business & Economy
September 13, 18:56 UTC+3

The rise in oil prices did not have strong impact on currency rates on the Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The cost of the futures contract for Brent crude oil deliverable in November 2017 rose by 1.36% and amounted to $55.01 per barrel during the trading on the ICE Exchange in London, according to trading data.

The last time the price of oil of this blend was at $55 per barrel on April 19, 2017.

The rise in oil prices did not have strong impact on currency rates on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar rate added 0.17% to 57.81 rubles, the euro fell by 0.35%, to 68.77 rubles as of 6:30 pm Moscow time.

Oil price
