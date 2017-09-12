Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC lowers forecast for Russia’s oil production in 2018

Business & Economy
September 12, 18:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The organization expects that oil production in Russia in 2018 will be 60,000 barrels per day above the level of 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Read also

OPEC oil output down by 79,000 barrels a day in August

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has lowered its forecast for oil production in Russia in 2018 by 70,000 barrels per day to 11.18 mln barrels per day, according to OPEC report.

Thus, the organization expects that oil production in Russia in 2018 will be 60,000 barrels per day above the level of 2017. At the same time, in 2017 OPEC retained the forecast for oil production in the Russian Federation at the level of 11.12 mln barrels per day.

According to data provided by the Russian Energy Ministry to OPEC, Russia reduced average daily production in August by 40,000 barrels per day in comparison with July - to 11.22 mln barrels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
2
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
3
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
4
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US
5
Russian upper house speaker comments on sanctions against North Korea
6
Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request
7
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама