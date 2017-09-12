OPEC increases forecast for world oil demand by 280,000 barrels per day in 2017

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised its forecast for the volume of world oil demand in 2017 by 280,000 barrels per day - up to 96.77 mln barrels, according to OPEC report.

At the same time, OPEC raised forecast for world demand growth in 2017 by 50,000 barrels per day - up to 1.42 mln barrels.

The world demand for oil in 2018, as expected by OPEC, will be 1.35 mln barrels per day higher than the current year’s figure and will amount to 98.12 mln barrels. For comparison, in August, OPEC forecast that world oil demand in 2018 will grow by 1.28 mln barrels per day against the this year’s figure and will amount to 97.8 mln barrels.