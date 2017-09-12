Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC increases forecast for world oil demand by 280,000 barrels per day in 2017

Business & Economy
September 12, 15:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time, OPEC raised forecast for world demand growth in 2017 by 50,000 barrels per day

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Rosneft CEO explains how OPEC deal affects oil market

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised its forecast for the volume of world oil demand in 2017 by 280,000 barrels per day - up to 96.77 mln barrels, according to OPEC report.

At the same time, OPEC raised forecast for world demand growth in 2017 by 50,000 barrels per day - up to 1.42 mln barrels.

The world demand for oil in 2018, as expected by OPEC, will be 1.35 mln barrels per day higher than the current year’s figure and will amount to 98.12 mln barrels. For comparison, in August, OPEC forecast that world oil demand in 2018 will grow by 1.28 mln barrels per day against the this year’s figure and will amount to 97.8 mln barrels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day
2
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
3
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
4
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
5
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
6
Questioning of ex-journalist by FBI sparks concern in Kremlin
7
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама