Russia, Lebanon sign memorandum on economic cooperation

GORKI, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and Lebanon signed a memorandum on economic and investment cooperation.
The document was signed by Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and his Lebanese counterpart in the presence of Prime Ministers of the two countries Dmitry Medvedev and Saad Hariri following their talks.
A memorandum on cultural cooperation was signed by the Culture Ministers of the two states.
Memorandums have also been signed between the sectoral ministries on cooperation in such fields as environment protection and sports.
In addition, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Lebanese Ministry of Industry.