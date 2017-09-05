Back to Main page
Putin calls BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen successful

Business & Economy
September 05, 10:06 UTC+3 XIAMEN

Putin expressed confidence that in the future BRICS will continue its successful work

XIAMEN/China/, September 5. /TASS/. The BRICS summit in Xiamen was successful and the Chinese presidency managed to both preserve earlier achievements and give a new impetus to the group’s work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This was a successful summit, including with participation of leaders of outreach countries, those countries that represent developing markets from various regions of the world," Putin said.

The Russian leader said "the Chinese presidency managed to preserve everything that has been worked out by now, including our joint work in Russia, in Ufa, and to give some new impetus." "I want to congratulate our Chinese friends with the absolute success of this large international grouping," the president said.

Putin expressed confidence that in the future BRICS will continue its successful work. "No doubt, this is a very promising grouping that gathers not due to any ideological principles, but due to a whole range of coinciding interests," he said.

BRICS is an acronym standing for an informal association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Its goal is to develop consistent, pragmatic and transparent dialogue and cooperation between the countries.

