Putin to go to Vladivostok after completing work at BRICS summit

XIAMEN, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is completing work at the BRICS summit that is currently being held in China. He and his counterparts in the association are due to meet in an outreach format with state leaders invited for joint work.

The meeting is to be attended by presidents of Egypt, Tajikistan, Mexico and Guinea and the prime minister of Thailand. The leaders of five developing countries and states with developing economies will take part in this work and not just neighbors of the chair country in the region, as was the case before, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier.

According to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, the meeting will be devoted to implementation of the agenda regarding stable development until 2030, as well as extension of partnership for development purposes. "We’ll hear speeches of all participants, all members of states and governments who are taking part in this format," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Then the Russian head of state will hold a separate meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. The leaders are expected to discuss the current state and the prospects of further development of Russian-Mexican relations, interaction in the foreign policy, including on the platforms of international organizations, current regional issues and, in the first place, the current situation in Venezuela.

After the end of his visit to China, Putin will talk to mass media reporters, "give his assessments of the held negotiations, made work and will also reiterate about contacts with the country leaders whom he’ll meet on the BRICS sidelines," Ushakov said earlier.

The Russian president will then go to Vladivostok where he will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum on September 6-7. In the evening of September 5, Putin plans to view an exposition devoted to advanced development zones and launch some regional enterprises through a video conference, the Kremlin press service reported.