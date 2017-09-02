Otkritie case important test of Russia's bank clean-up - Fitch

Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 22:48
Rescuers establish contact with all tourists in Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 21:18
Rescuers evacuate more than 100 tourists from Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 19:46
Russian football clubs resort to contradictory strategies as UEFA closes transfer windowSport September 01, 19:19
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 18:56
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense ministerMilitary & Defense September 01, 18:43
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermathSociety & Culture September 01, 18:42
Siberian experts find bacterial strain for cellulose production to repair skin and organsScience & Space September 01, 18:32
Another spacewalk under Russian program is due in January 2018Science & Space September 01, 17:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian authorities' approach to supporting Otkritie Bank reflects its systemically important status and does not necessarily set a precedent for the treatment of bank creditors in bailouts, Fitch Ratings said in a press release.
The Bank of Russia announced measures to improve financial stability of Otkritie Bank, a systematically important bank ranked 8th in the national banking system in terms of assets, earlier this week. The regulator will participate in the bank’s capital as a majority investor and will provide financial support to it at the expense of the banking sector consolidation fund created this summer. Temporary administration will start working in Otkritie from August 30.
"The approach taken to Otkritie may not be replicated with smaller or less interconnected banks, which could see less favorable resolution for creditors," Fitch said.
The budgetary impact for the Russian sovereign is expected to be limited, but the intervention is an important test of the authorities' ability to continue cleaning up the banking system and strengthen the resolution framework while maintaining confidence in the financial sector, the rating agency said.
The Central Bank’s head Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with TASS in February that the financial recovery procedure in Russia’s banking sector would take another several years.