Source: BRICS development banks sign credit agreement

Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of AdenMilitary & Defense September 01, 10:23
White House: Decision to close Russian diplomatic facilities in US made by TrumpWorld September 01, 9:41
Chief editor of Russian weekly newspaper denied entry to MoldovaWorld September 01, 9:25
Closure of Russian consulate in San Francisco may complicate citizen-to-citizen diplomacyWorld September 01, 9:21
Japan calls on China and Russia to realize importance of new sanctions on North KoreaWorld September 01, 8:36
Police and security personnel to be deployed in Russian schools on Knowledge DaySociety & Culture September 01, 8:16
Mortality from all main causes of death on decline in Russia — health ministerSociety & Culture September 01, 6:37
Russia simplifies citizenship procedure for UkrainiansSociety & Culture September 01, 6:34
Russian News Agency TASS turns 113Agency news September 01, 5:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, September 1. /TASS/. Five banks of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Bank Cooperation Mechanism have agreed to establish credit lines and develop cooperation on credit ratings on Friday, a source in the Chinese delegation told TASS.
"Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), Vnesheconombank, Export-Import Bank of India, China Development Bank and Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) have signed an agreement today to establish credit lines in the national currencies, as well as a memorandum of cooperation on credit ratings," the source said.
He refused to provide any details, noting that "the decision was taken in order to bolster further cooperation."
The meeting of the bank representatives was held in the run-up to the BRICS summit due to be held on September 3-5 in China’s Xiamen, Fujian province.