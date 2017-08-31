Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Average car age in Russia is 12.5 years — research

Business & Economy
August 31, 21:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tatarstan has the youngest car fleet in Russia aged 9.2 years

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The average age of car fleet in Russia as of July 1, 2017 is 12.5 years, Autostat analytical agency reported in its research on Thursday.

Read also

Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016

Sales of passenger cars in Russia rise first time since December 2014

Tatarstan has the youngest car fleet in Russia aged 9.2 years. Moscow is ranked second with the average car age of 9.8 years. The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District is at the third place with the car age equal to 10 years.

The average car fleet age in St. Petersburg, Perm, Samara and Moscow Regions is slightly higher but not above 10.5 years. The car fleet age is below Russia’s average figure in 29 constituencies, the analysts say. Belgorod Region and Ingushetia have the car age corresponding to the average Russian one (12.5 years).

The average car fleet age in remaining regions is higher than Russia’s average. The Far East has the oldest car age in Russia. It is equal to 21.4 years in Kamchatka Region, 20.2 years in Primorsky Region, and 20.1 years in Jewish Autonomous Region, the agency reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilities
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
3
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — Kremlin
4
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
5
MP warns against symmetrical response as US ‘starts hot phase of diplomatic war’
6
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
7
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама