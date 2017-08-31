Average car age in Russia is 12.5 years — research

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The average age of car fleet in Russia as of July 1, 2017 is 12.5 years, Autostat analytical agency reported in its research on Thursday.

Tatarstan has the youngest car fleet in Russia aged 9.2 years. Moscow is ranked second with the average car age of 9.8 years. The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District is at the third place with the car age equal to 10 years.

The average car fleet age in St. Petersburg, Perm, Samara and Moscow Regions is slightly higher but not above 10.5 years. The car fleet age is below Russia’s average figure in 29 constituencies, the analysts say. Belgorod Region and Ingushetia have the car age corresponding to the average Russian one (12.5 years).

The average car fleet age in remaining regions is higher than Russia’s average. The Far East has the oldest car age in Russia. It is equal to 21.4 years in Kamchatka Region, 20.2 years in Primorsky Region, and 20.1 years in Jewish Autonomous Region, the agency reported.