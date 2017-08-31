Back to Main page
Industry Ministry sees no risks of working with Siemens in railway machine-building

Business & Economy
August 31, 17:51 UTC+3

The ministry hopes the cooperation will develop

SCHERBINKA, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade does not see risks of cooperating with Siemens in railway machine-building due to a scandal related to supplies of gas turbines to Crimea, Deputy Minister Georgy Kalamanov told reporters on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Industry and Trade definitely has no concerns. We hope cooperation will develop," the official said.

