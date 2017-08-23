Russia’s wheat exports to Venezuela top $6 mln

KRASNODAR, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat exports to Venezuela have exceeded $6 mln, a source in the Southern Customs Directorate (JTU) told TASS on Wednesday. Russia started exports of wheat to the country earlier in August.

"According to the customs service data, wheat exports to Venezuela declared in the region regulated by the Southern Customs Directorate amounted to 30.5 thousand tonnes worth $6.27 mln US dollars in August 2017 (as of August 21)," the source said.

The US and Canada are traditional suppliers of wheat to Venezuela. The two countries supply up to 120,000 tonnes of wheat per month to the country. In mid-May, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Russia will supply to Venezuela 60,000 tonnes of wheat each month on a stable basis starting 2017.