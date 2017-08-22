Back to Main page
Russian telecom operator vows to introduce secure internet for defense plants

Business & Economy
August 22, 14:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The project is being implemented for the benefit of defense plants, according to the company's CEO

© Vadim Skryabin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Several Russian defense plants are scheduled to receive secure internet systems by the end of this year, Voentelecom’s CEO and head of the Information Telecommunication Technologies priority technological movement Alexander Davydov said in an interview with TASS.

"The project is being implemented for the benefit of defense plants at the joint initiative of the Defense Ministry and the Industry and Trade Ministry and is presently at its most active stage-putting the facilities into operation. There are plans to hook up more than 200 plants at the first stage, most of which will start operating as early as this year," Davydov vowed.

According to the CEO, the introduction of a secure internet that will use, among other things, cryptographic procedures will make it possible for plants to use all advanced services of the civilian internet - telepresence, video conference communication, IP telephony, etc. "In other words, unified communications with the highest security level only," the company’s CEO explained.

He added that there are plans to launch such services as secure e-document flow system, digital archives, distributed computing, co-engineering and a secure platform for sealed bids.

"Digitalization of all processes will finally have a cumulative impact on the entire industry. Plus, the possibility of joint operation of customers and the whole corporation in a single network when designing models of armaments in real-time rather than by postal or courier communication will make it possible to considerably shorten the development and industrial application cycle for new products, as well as cut production costs," Davydov noted.

