Poll shows half of Russians could ‘unplug their lives’ from the Internet

Society & Culture
April 07, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
If the Internet collapsed, it would affect 27% of Russians
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Almost half of Russians believe their life would not change without the Internet, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday.

Read also
A man wearing a Zhdun costume at a Russian Post office in Moscow
Dutch sculptor may create female version of Russian Internet star Zhdun

"The hypothetical disappearance of the Internet would cause no panic," the pollster said. "47% of Russians said nothing would change in their life in this case and 26% believe the impact would be insufficient."

If the Internet collapsed, it would affect 27% of Russians, the center said.

According to the poll results, 22% of respondents believe they could get used to living without the Internet, though unplugging their lives from the web would not be easy, while 5% acknowledge they could not imagine their life without ‘surfing the net’ daily.

The number of Internet users in Russia grew from 51% in 2011 to 75% in 2017, the pollster said. Some 90% of young people aged between 18 and 24 browse web pages daily. The survey was conducted on the basis of interviews with 1,200 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%. 

 

