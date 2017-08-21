Russia may regain wheat export leadership in 2017-2018

Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15World August 21, 14:36
MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia may regain leadership in terms of wheat export in 2017-2018 agricultural year, Minister Alexander Tkachev said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.
"Obviously, there is every reason for [Russia - TASS] to be number one exporter, particularly in terms of wheat," he said.
According to Tkachev, Russia’s grain export may reach 40 mln tonnes in 2017-2018 agricultural year.
"We expect export to reach 40 mln tonnes [of grain]," he said, adding that this year’s wheat export may set a new record.
Earlier the Minister said the country’s grain export will amount to 38 mln tonnes and grain harvest may reach 103-105 mln tonnes in 2017 if it opens new markets for exports and unless the dollar grows stronger.