Russia may regain wheat export leadership in 2017-2018

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia may regain leadership in terms of wheat export in 2017-2018 agricultural year, Minister Alexander Tkachev said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"Obviously, there is every reason for [Russia - TASS] to be number one exporter, particularly in terms of wheat," he said.

According to Tkachev, Russia’s grain export may reach 40 mln tonnes in 2017-2018 agricultural year.

"We expect export to reach 40 mln tonnes [of grain]," he said, adding that this year’s wheat export may set a new record.

Earlier the Minister said the country’s grain export will amount to 38 mln tonnes and grain harvest may reach 103-105 mln tonnes in 2017 if it opens new markets for exports and unless the dollar grows stronger.