Kamaz to set up joint venture with Turkish firm for production of cardan shafts in Russia

Kamaz to set up joint venture with Turkish firm for production of cardan shafts in RussiaBusiness & Economy August 18, 14:00
Russia to deliver Ka-32 multirole helicopters to Thailand and Turkey for first timeBusiness & Economy August 18, 13:57
Press review: Ripples from Barcelona terror attack and risks from China's shale revolutionPress Review August 18, 13:00
Georgia asks Ukraine to extradite ex-president SaakashviliWorld August 18, 12:11
Russian planes to be equipped with ‘nervous system’ for monitoring airframe flawsScience & Space August 18, 11:39
Muscovites bring flowers to Spanish embassySociety & Culture August 18, 11:13
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacksWorld August 18, 9:49
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of AkerbatMilitary & Defense August 18, 9:05
Spanish police confirm four terrorists shot dead in CambrilsWorld August 18, 5:56
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
IZMIR, August 18, /TASS/. Russian truck maker Kamaz and Turkey’s Tirsan Kardan are planning to create a joint venture in Russia to produce cardan shafts, according to the protocol of intent signed at the Turkish-Russian forum in Izmir.
According to the document, the joint venture will be established in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan and will be called Tirsan-Kama.
The report says that the cardan shafts will be produced for the Russian automotive industry.
Kamaz is a leading manufacturer of heavy trucks in Russia, it produces more than 40 models of trucks, as well as trailers, buses, tractors, engines, power units and various tools. The group's technological chain includes 11 large automobile production plants and auxiliary cycle units.