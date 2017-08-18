Back to Main page
Kamaz to set up joint venture with Turkish firm for production of cardan shafts in Russia

Business & Economy
August 18, 14:00 UTC+3 IZMIR

Kamaz is a leading manufacturer of heavy trucks in Russia

Share
© Egor Aleev/TASS

IZMIR, August 18, /TASS/. Russian truck maker Kamaz and Turkey’s Tirsan Kardan are planning to create a joint venture in Russia to produce cardan shafts, according to the protocol of intent signed at the Turkish-Russian forum in Izmir.

According to the document, the joint venture will be established in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan and will be called Tirsan-Kama.

The report says that the cardan shafts will be produced for the Russian automotive industry.

Kamaz is a leading manufacturer of heavy trucks in Russia, it produces more than 40 models of trucks, as well as trailers, buses, tractors, engines, power units and various tools. The group's technological chain includes 11 large automobile production plants and auxiliary cycle units.

