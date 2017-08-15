Rusline Airlines to launch flights from Kaliningrad to Europe in October

KALININGRAD, August 14. /TASS/. Rusline Airlines, one of Russia’s largest domestic airlines, plans to launch flights from Kaliningrad to Berlin and Prague, according to head of the company’s board of directors Nikolay Ulanov.

"We are about to launch flights to Berlin and Prague to see how it works, and if everything is fine we will launch flights to other destinations," he said on Monday, adding that the company will fly to Europe twice a week starting October 2017.