Rusline Airlines to launch flights from Kaliningrad to Europe in October

Business & Economy
August 15, 8:12 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
KALININGRAD, August 14. /TASS/. Rusline Airlines, one of Russia’s largest domestic airlines, plans to launch flights from Kaliningrad to Berlin and Prague, according to head of the company’s board of directors Nikolay Ulanov.

"We are about to launch flights to Berlin and Prague to see how it works, and if everything is fine we will launch flights to other destinations," he said on Monday, adding that the company will fly to Europe twice a week starting October 2017.

Read also

Russian Railways mulls launching St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin route

World's safest airlines

World demand for medium-haul airliners to reach 15,000 planes in next 20 years

Реклама
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
