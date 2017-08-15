Rusline Airlines to launch flights from Kaliningrad to Europe in October

Japan and Russia considering cruises for tourists around South Kuril Islands — mediaBusiness & Economy August 15, 8:44
Trump’s advisor attempted to organize meeting with Putin in 2016 — mediaWorld August 15, 8:03
'Visit Russia' London office kicks off campaign to consult Britons ahead of FIFA World CupSport August 15, 4:05
Igor Dodon says no grounds for Moldova’s parliament to introduce visas for RussiansWorld August 15, 3:43
Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020Military & Defense August 14, 20:42
US Dragon cargo ship launched from Cape Canaveral to ISSScience & Space August 14, 20:09
Fire risk alert issued throughout Russia’s southern Rostov regionSociety & Culture August 14, 19:47
NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin named Russia’s top player in previous seasonSport August 14, 19:35
Suspect accused of plotting attacks in Moscow region pleads guiltySociety & Culture August 14, 19:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KALININGRAD, August 14. /TASS/. Rusline Airlines, one of Russia’s largest domestic airlines, plans to launch flights from Kaliningrad to Berlin and Prague, according to head of the company’s board of directors Nikolay Ulanov.
"We are about to launch flights to Berlin and Prague to see how it works, and if everything is fine we will launch flights to other destinations," he said on Monday, adding that the company will fly to Europe twice a week starting October 2017.