Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Energy Ministry mum on EU decision to add its officials to sanction list

Business & Economy
August 04, 19:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Friday, the EU expanded its sanction list against Russia related to deliveries of Siemens turbines to Crimea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry has refused to comment on the EU decision to add its two officials - Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov and head of department of operational control and management in electric power industry Evgeniy Grabchak to the sanction list due to the situation with German company Siemens.

"No comments," a spokesperson with the ministry said.

Read also

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens

Cherezov is in charge of provision of sustainable energy supply and development of the fuel and energy complex of Russia’s Southern Federal District, namely the Crimea, Sevastopol and the south-western region of the Krasnodar region. He is also in charge of the department of operational control and management in electric power industry.

On Friday, the EU expanded the sanction list against Russia related to deliveries of Germany’s Siemens turbines to Crimea.

"The EU has added 3 Russian nationals and 3 companies involved in the transfer of gas turbines to Crimea to the list of persons subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence," press service of the EU Council said.

Read also

Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms

On July 21, Siemens announced that all four gas turbines produced by the German company for a project in southern Russia have been delivered to Crimea, in breach of the agreements.

Siemens stressed that it has no plans to wrap up operations in Russia but will toughen the rules of operation in the country. From now on it will implement new projects for development of gas turbine power generation equipment in Russia only through a joint venture with Power Machines - Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (STGT), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OOO Siemens, Moscow. All new engagements would be subject to the new, permanent control mechanism, the company said.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stressed, in connection with the scandal, that the Russian party showed maximum legal correctness when using Siemens technologies in production of turbines for thermal power plants in Crimea. The minister explained that Simferopol and Sevastopol thermal power plants will be equipped with turbines that were made in Russia with the use of foreign components. The turbines have a Russian certificate, the minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
3
US sanctions may push EU to reconsider its Russia policy — envoy
4
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
5
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race
6
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
7
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама