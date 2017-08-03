Rosneft interested in cooperation with China on Eastern Petrochemical Complex

Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soonSociety & Culture August 03, 15:23
NOVOBUREISKY SETTLEMENT, August 3. /TASS/. Rosneft received proposals on the Eastern Petrochemical Complex from the US partners but the company is more interested in cooperation with China, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil and gas major Igor Sechin said on Thursday.
"We continue working with foreign investors. We have already signed binding documents with a range of Chinese investors. Proposals are available even from the US partners in respect of the petrochemical complex. However, proposals we are receiving from China appear more interesting for us from the standpoint of integral approaches," Sechin noted.