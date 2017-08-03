Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft interested in cooperation with China on Eastern Petrochemical Complex

Business & Economy
August 03, 15:42 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

NOVOBUREISKY SETTLEMENT, August 3. /TASS/. Rosneft received proposals on the Eastern Petrochemical Complex from the US partners but the company is more interested in cooperation with China, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil and gas major Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"We continue working with foreign investors. We have already signed binding documents with a range of Chinese investors. Proposals are available even from the US partners in respect of the petrochemical complex. However, proposals we are receiving from China appear more interesting for us from the standpoint of integral approaches," Sechin noted.

Read also

Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама