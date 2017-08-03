Back to Main page
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies

Business & Economy
August 03, 15:35 UTC+3 AMUR REGION

Putin has called on the Russian government to help Gazprom and Rosneft companies to clarify the situation with gas supplies for the Eastern Petrochemical Company

AMUR REGION, August 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Russian government to help Gazprom and Rosneft companies to clarify the situation with gas supplies for the Eastern Petrochemical Company. Speaking at a meeting on implementation of major investment projects in the Far East he said:

"I ask the government, and the administration responsible for the economic bloc, to carry out this work (to study the situation) between the companies and to reach a decision. But does Gazprom need to be given a direct instruction from the government to do this or that? ... I think it is inappropriate. Gazprom is still a joint stock company with significant foreign capital participation, as well as Rosneft. We can and should influence the processes between participants in economic activities, but we will not give any instructions, "the Russian leader said.

Putin made this statement reacting to the report by his aide Andrei Belousov who reminded of the President’s order "to take measures to ensure gas supply to the Eastern Petrochemical Company before March 1." "It has not been implemented yet," Belousov said.

"I suggest that we should take advantage of the fact that the managements of both Gazprom and Rosneft are here and to fix it. Moreover, considering that these 2.3 billion cubic meters are a very large volume, we need to set a specific deadline and to make a corresponding decision," Belousov said.

