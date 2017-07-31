Students from Russia, Germany to study Yamal territories after wildfires

TASS, July 31. /TASS/. Students from Russia and Germany will research conditions of the tundra in Tazov district of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, which suffered wildfires in different years. The summer field school was organized by the Arctic inter-regional expedition center, the regional department of science and innovations said on Monday.

"The Road to North expedition tour continues now. The expedition's field camp is in the Tazov tundra between Gaz-Sale and Novozapolyarny settlements. The project's scientific supervisors are Ramona Fitz of the Munster (Germany) University and Andrei Yurtayev of the Tyumen State University. The research mission is organized at three areas in the tundra, which in different years suffered wildfires," the center's manager Elena Nuikina said.

According to her, the students will gain the skills of field research, taking tests of plants and soil, as well as of general approaches to map-making.

"The expedition stage of the summer field school will continue to August 6. After that, the scientists and student will come to Nadym, where the other members of the project will join them. The Russian and foreign students will attend lectures and will go sightseeing," the department said.

On July 23, the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, which territory is all a part of the Russian Arctic zone, announced the emergency alert because of the continuing wildfires there. The heatwave in the region continues for the third week as the day temperatures are about 28 degrees. The authorities said the dry thunder storms were reasons of most wildfires. The weather experts forecast rains in early August.

The Arctic inter-regional expedition center was organized in 2013 for research of the Arctic region, and, in particular, for organization of research works and expeditions. The center supports scientists at the field stages of scientific projects both at specially equipped stations and in the wild tundra.