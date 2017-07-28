Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US new anti-Russian law poses threat to energy projects — expert

Business & Economy
July 28, 20:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US new law imposing anti-Russian sanctions may pose a threat to the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream energy projects, an expert says

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Cliff Owen

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The US new law imposing anti-Russian sanctions does not carry "anything lethal," but it may pose a threat to the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream energy projects, which primarily worries Moscow, according to a source that was interviewed by TASS.

"There is nothing lethal there [in the law], in fact, to our regret, that implies codification of what has already been authorized," the source said.

The source clarified that "codification means granting the status of law to sanctions, so as the US President will no longer be authorized to abolish them.

Read also

Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US

Russia hopes for dialogue with US — UN envoy

Russia’s counter-sanctions to be painful for US — Russian lawmaker

Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert

Restrictions on number of US diplomats in Russia to take effect September 1 — diplomat

US ambassador expresses strong disappointment with Russian Foreign Ministry’s decision

The source drew attention to the fact that the text of the law contains the phrase that the US administration should oppose the Nord Stream-2 project, should promote US energy producers on European and world markets, and should contribute to ensuring the energy security of Ukraine and the EU countries.

"Such provisions, of course, pose a threat to the implementation of such (pipeline) projects as the Nord Stream-2 and the Turkish Stream, the Russian party is really worried," the expert noted.

"Moreover, this is done under the pretense of improving energy security and energy supply in Europe, but in fact it is vice versa," the source said.

According to him, "the construction of a new gas infrastructure significantly reduces the risks associated with the transit of gas through Ukraine."

"Meanwhile, according to available information, there are US companies that want to enter the gas transportation system of Ukraine and actually stand between the supplier, which is Russia, and the consumer - the countries of Western Europe. In this case in addition to economic benefits, the US would get additional levers of influence," the expert said.

In his opinion, "all these plans are bound to fail when new pipelines appear."

The expert recalled that speaking at a press conference in Finland on Thursday President Vladimir Putin mentioned "special cynicism" that accompanies adoption of such laws in the US.

"This is protectionism not only on its territory, that is protectionism that has a transboundary effect," the expert said, adding that "the US law contains undisguised protectionism, which concerns development of pipeline transport and sanctions aimed at pipeline transport.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctions
2
Russia issues protest to Romania over ban on deputy PM's flight en route to Moldova
3
German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline
4
Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US
5
Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert
6
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
7
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама