US new anti-Russian law poses threat to energy projects — expert

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The US new law imposing anti-Russian sanctions does not carry "anything lethal," but it may pose a threat to the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream energy projects, which primarily worries Moscow, according to a source that was interviewed by TASS.

"There is nothing lethal there [in the law], in fact, to our regret, that implies codification of what has already been authorized," the source said.

The source clarified that "codification means granting the status of law to sanctions, so as the US President will no longer be authorized to abolish them.

The source drew attention to the fact that the text of the law contains the phrase that the US administration should oppose the Nord Stream-2 project, should promote US energy producers on European and world markets, and should contribute to ensuring the energy security of Ukraine and the EU countries.

"Such provisions, of course, pose a threat to the implementation of such (pipeline) projects as the Nord Stream-2 and the Turkish Stream, the Russian party is really worried," the expert noted.

"Moreover, this is done under the pretense of improving energy security and energy supply in Europe, but in fact it is vice versa," the source said.

According to him, "the construction of a new gas infrastructure significantly reduces the risks associated with the transit of gas through Ukraine."

"Meanwhile, according to available information, there are US companies that want to enter the gas transportation system of Ukraine and actually stand between the supplier, which is Russia, and the consumer - the countries of Western Europe. In this case in addition to economic benefits, the US would get additional levers of influence," the expert said.

In his opinion, "all these plans are bound to fail when new pipelines appear."

The expert recalled that speaking at a press conference in Finland on Thursday President Vladimir Putin mentioned "special cynicism" that accompanies adoption of such laws in the US.

"This is protectionism not only on its territory, that is protectionism that has a transboundary effect," the expert said, adding that "the US law contains undisguised protectionism, which concerns development of pipeline transport and sanctions aimed at pipeline transport.".