Russia hopes for dialogue with US — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 28. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States are getting ever worse but Moscow still hopes for a constructive dialogue in the United Nations, Russia’s newly-appointed UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told TASS in his first interview after taking office.
He said Russia invariably sought "a dialogue with all partners whatever might be happening."
"True, in the wake of the latest developments in Washington relations are getting ever worse, and this must be stated in very plain terms, but we do not lose hope for a constructive dialogue with our partners in the UN, in the Security Council, on ways of maintaining international peace and security. Neither they nor us will manage to carry on without this dialogue. We just cannot get along without each other," Nebgenzya said.
Russia’s tasks in the United Nations remain unchanged and Moscow will continue its work to see the organization as a tool for the settlement of numerous and unprecedented crises, he went on.
"The tasks remain unchanged with my arrival, we pursue certain policies in regard to the United Nations and keep sustaining them," Nebenzya said adding that the United Nations "is the only organization in the world in terms of its uniqueness."