Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline

Business & Economy
July 28, 19:38 UTC+3 BERLIN

In October 2016, Gazprom managed to agree with the European Commission on using 100% of OPAL capacity

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, July 28. /TASS/. Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf has lifted provisional measures which limited Russia’s Gazprom’s access to the OPAL gas pipeline following Poland’s claim. The relevant statement has been published on the court’s website.

"The decision dated December 30, 2016, which obliged Germany’s Federal Network Agency (for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post and Railway) to suspend the disputed agreement of November 28, 2011, between the agency and the parties involved, has been canceled," the document said.

Read also

Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumers

Earlier in July, the European Court of Justice lifted the provisional measures that were taken as part of Poland’s claim.

In October 2016, Gazprom managed to agree with the European Commission on using 100% of OPAL capacity. Before that, the Russian company was allowed to use it only by 50%.

Exclusion of 50% OPAL capacities from the Third Energy Package gave Gazprom the right to get quotas for another 40%. In December 2016, Gazprom began to increase the pipeline throughput by purchasing capacities at auctions.

However, Polish energy company PGNiG and the Polish government appealed against the decision of the European Commission to the European Court. As a result the decision to expand the access of Gazprom to OPAL pipeline was suspended.

The auction for gas shipments was held in January but the auction in February was cancelled due to the court’s ban.

Before that, the European Commission stated that its decision to allow Gazprom to use 100% of OPAL capacity was legitimate and in full compliance with the norms of the EU Third Energy Package.

Earlier PGNiG President Piotr Wozniak said that the European court had banned auctions for additional capacities of OPAL pipeline until March 2018. He added that the court in Dusseldorf took similar decision.

OPAL gas pipeline located in Germany, is an onshore extension of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Its construction was completed in 2011. The pipeline capacity is 36 bln cubic meters of gas per year. Gas is supplied over OPAL to Germany up to the border with the Czech Republic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat comments on new US sanctions
2
Russia issues protest to Romania over ban on deputy PM's flight en route to Moldova
3
German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline
4
Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US
5
Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert
6
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
7
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама