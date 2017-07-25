Russia still remains Ukraine's main coal supplier — ministry

Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense July 25, 16:16
KIEV, July 25. /TASS/. About 80% of imported coal purchased by Ukraine in the first half of 2017 were bought in Russia, Ukraine’s energy and coal industry ministry said on Tuesday.
"1.4 mln tonnes of coal imported abroad were shipped to Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants in January - June. Supplies from Russia account for about 80% of total volume - 1.09 mln tonnes," the ministry said.
145,100 tonnes of coal were supplied from the Republic of South Africa and 118,900 tonnes were delivered from Poland in the first half of this year, the ministry said.
Ukraine imported hard coal and anthracite from Russia in the amount of $631.1 mln in the first half of 2017, internal revenue service of Ukraine reported earlier.
Kiev is looking for alternative sources of coal supplies in view of sanctions against Russia and loss of Donbass territories. The situation with deliveries became more complicated after January 25, when radicals staged blockade of Donbass and stopped import of any goods, including coal.