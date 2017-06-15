Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Coal from South Africa for Ukraine costs $10 per tonne more than coal from Donbass

Business & Economy
June 15, 15:07 UTC+3 BERLIN
Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Coal imports from South Africa will cost Ukraine $10 per tonne more than coal from Donbass, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky told TASS.

"I think, somewhere around $10 for a tonne of coal," he said.

At the same time Yanovsky noted that Ukraine has the opportunity to buy coal from Russia, which will cost much less than coal from Africa.

Read also

Ukraine to buy no more coal from South Africa — energy minister

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
2
Putin notes Syria operation provided Russian military with invaluable combat experience
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia
5
Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshake
6
US Federal Reserve System raises base interest rate to 1-1.25% — regulator
7
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
TOP STORIES
Реклама