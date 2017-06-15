Coal from South Africa for Ukraine costs $10 per tonne more than coal from Donbass

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Coal imports from South Africa will cost Ukraine $10 per tonne more than coal from Donbass, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky told TASS.

"I think, somewhere around $10 for a tonne of coal," he said.

At the same time Yanovsky noted that Ukraine has the opportunity to buy coal from Russia, which will cost much less than coal from Africa.