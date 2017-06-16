Russia remains main coal supplier for Ukraine — Energy Ministry

KIEV, June 16. /TASS/. Russia supplied 777,500 tonnes of coal to Ukraine from January to May 2017, Ukraine’s energy and coal industry ministry said on Friday.

"996,800 tonnes of coal imported from different countries were shipped to Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants from January to May 2017. The greater portion was supplied to the country from the territory of the Russian Federation - 777,500 tonnes," the ministry said.

119,000 tonnes of coal were supplied from Poland and 100,000 tonnes were delivered from the Republic of South Africa in five months of this year, the ministry said.

Ukraine imported coal from Russia in the amount of $538.8 mln, internal revenue service of Ukraine reported earlier.

At the same time, organizers of the trade blockade of Donbass are threatening to completely stop Ukrainian coal import from Russia.