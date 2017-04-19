Ukrainian Energy Ministry proposes banning import of Russian coal

Russian microbiologists discover substitution for banned drug meldoniumSport April 19, 17:50
KIEV, April 19. /TASS/. The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine submitted documents on banning imports of coal from Russia to the country’s government, according to the Minister Igor Nasalik.
"The Ministry has submitted documents on prohibiting imports of coal from Russia to the government," he said. Nasalik also noted that Ukraine expects to conclude a contract for the supply of coal from an anthracite group from the United States.
In March 2017, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine announced preparation of the documents for banning thermal coal imports from Russia.
It was reported earlier that Ukraine was mulling purchases of coal in the U.S., Australia or South Africa. "We'll be purchasing it for foreign currency now. The source countries are the U.S. or Australia or South Africa. That's very, very serious," Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman told ICTV channel.