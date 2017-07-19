Court rejects Aeroflot’s $35.4 mln claim against manufacturer of SSJ-100 aircraft

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court did not uphold the lawsuit for the sum of 2.1 bln rubles ($35.4 mln) Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot filed against Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court rejects Aeroflot’s lawsuit against the joint stock company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft to recover 2 billion 99 million 884 thousand 926 rubles," the judge said.