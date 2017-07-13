Expert urges Russia and Qatar to jump at chance of improving business ties

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar should jump at an emerging chance of improving their business relations and ties, Chairman of the Russian-Qatari Business Council at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akhmet Palankoyev told TASS.

On Thursday, Palankoyev was elected as chairman at the council’s meeting.

"Nowadays, both Russia and Qatar have a chance to considerably improve our business ties and raise them to a qualitatively new level. We will be jumping at this chance and promoting in maximum the promising projects of Russian business in Qatar and the Qatari business in Russia," Palankoyev told TASS. "First of all, it implies mutual investments, high technology, logistic hubs and the agriculture sector."

The press service of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry told TASS that the participants noted progressive development of ties between the two countries’ business communities. The visit to Russia by Qatar’s Emir Tamim Al Thani in January 2016 gave them an impetus. Despite the fact that the trade doubled to $60 million over a year, the participants in the meeting pointed out that this level "is still rather modest."

The Business Council’s members see key areas for cooperation in investments, the energy sector, in particular at the platform of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). In addition, humanitarian contacts and contacts in sport and culture are major part of cooperation.

Palankoyev forecasts business, cultural, humanitarian and sports contacts will multiply after Qatar eased visa travels for Russian citizens this June.

In February, a package of agreements was signed at a meeting of the Russian-Qatari inter-governmental commission, opening new opportunities for Qatar to be cemented as a strategically significant destination for Russian business.