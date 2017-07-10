Russian ministry believes conflict around Qatar not endangering oil cuts agreement

At least 14 people injured in Moscow shopping mall blazeWorld July 10, 19:39
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizensWorld July 10, 19:34
Expert says Ukraine is very 'far away' from NATO at the momentWorld July 10, 18:45
Lavrov names key topics for Geneva talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 18:35
Bolshoi risks damaging its reputation after rescheduling Nureyev ballet — directorSociety & Culture July 10, 18:04
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task forceMilitary & Defense July 10, 17:40
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in timeSociety & Culture July 10, 16:24
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 16:23
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's sonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 15:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Energy does not think Qatari diplomatic crisis endangers the agreement on reducing the daily output of crude oil in any way, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
"I had a meeting with the Qatari Energy Minister earlier today and we discussed the situation on the market and our relations," Novak said.
"He stressed once again his country's commitment to all the obligations the signatories took up (in terms of reduing the output of crude -TASS]."
Alexander Novak also said he does not see any risks of invalidating the effects of the OPEC oil output reductions deal by an increase of output in the US, Libya, Nigeria, and Canada.
"We assess the situation on the whole, proceeding from the blanace of supply on the market," Novak said. "The carryovers of stock last week in the US reduced by 14 million barrels and the demand will start growing now."