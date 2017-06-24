Conflict around Qatar should be settled by diplomatic means - source at Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The conflict between the Arab countries and Qatar should be settled by diplomatic means on the basis of balance of interests, a high-ranking source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Our position is the conflict between the Arab countries and Doha should be settled diplomatically with respect for concerns and on the basis of the balance of interests," the source said. "We are for them to settle between themselves all the problems."

Certain Arab countries presented to Doha 13 conditions to be observed to restore the broken relations. Among them are - lowering the diplomatic relations with Iran, closing down the Al-Jazeera television channel, stopping military cooperation with Turkey and closing of the Turkish military base in the country. Besides, Qatar would have to pay to the demanding countries certain compensations, and all the terms should be observed within ten days. Qatar received this list of conditions from Kuwait.

As a measure to lower the terrorist threat, Qatar is expected to stop naturalization of citizens from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrein and Egypt, as well as to give out all the criminals, those countries are searching for.

On June 5, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s transitional government, the Republic of Maldives and the Republic of Mauritius severed diplomatic ties with Doha in retaliation for what they described as Qatar’s support for terrorism and extremism, its hostile policy and intervention in the affairs of Arab states. Mauritania and the Comoro Islands joined in later on. In addition, Jordan and Djibouti downgraded the status of their diplomatic missions. Doha considers these actions unjustified asserting that the accusations against it are groundless.