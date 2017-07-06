Rostec fails to agree with Iran on deliveries of turbines for Crimean thermal power plants

Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov saysSport July 06, 18:53
Expert says Washington’s tactics in Syria becoming more aggressiveWorld July 06, 18:39
FIFA World Cup trophy to visit 50 countries ahead of 2018 tournamentSport July 06, 18:17
Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may have lightweight versionScience & Space July 06, 18:15
Hermitage Museum to keep psychic cat to make forecasts for 2018 World CupSociety & Culture July 06, 17:24
Russian diplomat calls OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun incident ‘disappointing’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 16:51
Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EURussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 16:22
Diplomat refutes US allegations of North Koreans' 'forced labor' in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 15:31
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weaponsMilitary & Defense July 06, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. State Corporation Rostec failed to reach an agreement with Iran on the supply of gas turbines for thermal power plants in Crimea and purchased four gas turbine units "from the secondary market," the state corporation said.
"The parties did not reach a mutual understanding on a number of technical and commercial issues and the contract was not concluded. In the current circumstances, Technopromexport was forced to purchase four sets of gas turbine units from the secondary market," the company said.