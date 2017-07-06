Back to Main page
Rostec fails to agree with Iran on deliveries of turbines for Crimean thermal power plants

Business & Economy
July 06, 20:13 UTC+3
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. State Corporation Rostec failed to reach an agreement with Iran on the supply of gas turbines for thermal power plants in Crimea and purchased four gas turbine units "from the secondary market," the state corporation said.

"The parties did not reach a mutual understanding on a number of technical and commercial issues and the contract was not concluded. In the current circumstances, Technopromexport was forced to purchase four sets of gas turbine units from the secondary market," the company said.

