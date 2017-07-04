Back to Main page
Industrial show to touch upon Arctic projects in Urals, Siberia

Business & Economy
July 04, 18:30 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The INNOPROM-2017 international industrial show will take place in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on July 10-13

YEKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. Implementation of the Arctic projects in the Urals and Siberian Federal Districts would be a key topic at a meeting of a working group at the INNOPROM-2017 international industrial show, due in Yekaterinburg on July 10-13, the event’s organizers said on Tuesday.

"On July 13, the INNOPROM show will have a meeting of a joint working group representing officials from the Urals and the Siberian Federal Districts," the organizers said. "The meeting on further promotion of the scientific and industrial potentials of the regions for implementation of the Arctic projects will feature authorities of the Arctic regions as well as the presidential envoys to the Urals and Siberia."

Putin expects new big projects with foreign participation in Arctic

TASS said earlier referring to the president’s envoy to the Urals, Igor Kholmansky, that discussions at the INNOPROM-2017 forum will focus on a nation-wide Internet resource to display information on upcoming Arctic projects, quoting information on clients and contractors.

INNOPROM is an international industrial show. It is an annual event, Yekaterinburg hosts since 2010. In 2012, the Russian government granted the forum the status of a federal-level show. The national exposition of the exhibition’s partner in 2017 - Japan - will take 3,000 square meters, and organizers expect to welcome the Japanese delegation of more than 500 delegates. The exhibition will also feature expositions of Germany, Italy, India, and South Korea. The business program will offer more than 150 events, and organizers expect expositions of 640 Russian and foreign companies.

Arctic today
